METAIRIE, La. — A person familiar with the situation says free-agent veteran guard Jarrett Jack has agreed to join the New Orleans Pelicans on a 10-day contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. It was first reported by Yahoo.

Jack is an 11-year-veteran who has not played since seriously injuring his knee 32 games into last season while a starter with Brooklyn. He averaged 12.8 points and 7.4 assists for Nets last season before his injury.

Jack worked out for the Pelicans on Thursday night and joined the team for practice Friday.

New Orleans plays next on Saturday night at Dallas.