The New Orleans Pelicans have signed guard Tony Allen to a one-year deal according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

In 71 games last season for the Memphis Grizzlies, Allen averaged 9.1 points per game.

He has spent the last seven seasons in Memphis. Before that, he spent his first six seasons with the Boston Celtics.

Allen is known for his gritty defensive play, averaging 1.5 steals or more per game the last seven seasons.