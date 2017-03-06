The New Oleans Pelicans are signing guard Jordan Crawford to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN's Marc Stein. Crawford, who last played in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors in 2014, is currently playing for the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA D-league where he's averaging 23.5 points per game. Crawford has an NBA career average of 12.2 points a game on 40 per cent shooting.

According to Stein, the Pelicans plan to add Crawford to their roster later this week. They sit at 25-38 and are just 1-4 since trading for DeMarcus Cousins.