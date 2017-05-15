Crosby not worried being down a game to Sens

Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Trevor Daley made the first step in his return to the ice Sunday, skating on his own at practice, according to the NHL.com's Wes Crosby.

Sullivan: Hornqvist and Rowney were maintenance days. Daley skated on his own this morning. #Pens — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) May 14, 2017

Daley has been out since Game 6 of the Penguins second round series with the Washington Capitals. He has been listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. His status for Game 2 is still unknown.

Daley has an assist through 10 postseason games this season. The Penguins trail the Ottawa Senators 1-0 in the Eastern Conference Final.