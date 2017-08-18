Up Next

Up Next

Kiffin is taking risky route to get wins fast

Football powerhouse Penn State has agreed to a six-year contract extension with head coach James Franklin Friday according to Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated.

The contract was approved by Penn State's compensation committee. It includes a $2 million buyout for this year.

The Nittany Lions went 11-3 last year en route to a Big Ten championship.

Before starting at Penn State in 2014, Franklin coached at Vanderbilt.