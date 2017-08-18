59m ago
Report: Penn State, coach, agree to 6-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
Football powerhouse Penn State has agreed to a six-year contract extension with head coach James Franklin Friday according to Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated.
The contract was approved by Penn State's compensation committee. It includes a $2 million buyout for this year.
The Nittany Lions went 11-3 last year en route to a Big Ten championship.
Before starting at Penn State in 2014, Franklin coached at Vanderbilt.