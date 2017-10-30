The Philadelphia Phillies are set to name Gabe Kapler manager, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Kapler, 42, had a 12-year Major League Baseball career and currently serves as the Los Angeles Dodgers' director of player development.

Kapler will replace Pete Mackanin, who the Phillies announce would not return as manager in September.

A native of Hollywood, CA, Kapler has been in the Dodgers' front office since 2014 and was the runner-up to Dave Roberts for the team's manager job prior to the 2016 season.

As a player, Kapler played for the Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays. He was a member of the Boston Red Sox World Series-winning team of 2004.

Heyman notes that Kapler beat out former Toronto Blue Jays and Red Sox manager John Farrell and the manager of the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate, Dusty Wathan, for the job.