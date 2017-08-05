The Pittsburgh Pirates have reacquired utility player Sean Rodriguez from the Atlanta Braves for a catching prospect according to a report by Mark Bowman of MLB.com

Rodriguez previously played for the Pirates in 2015 and 2016.

The 32-year-old appeared in 15 games this season for the Braves and his two homers with three RBIs.

The trade was made after the Pirates claimed Rodriguez on waivers.

Rodriguez was injured in a car accident in January, his wife and two children were hospitalized after the crash.