Two of Manchester United's heavyweights could be back sooner than expected.

The Sun's Neil Custis reports that Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be available for selection when the Red Devils welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Pogba, 24, has been out of action since September 12 with a hamstring injury picked up in a 3-0 win against Basel in the Champions League.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has not yet featured for United this season, having resigned with the club in August. The Swedish hitman tore his ACL and PCL during a Europa League semifinal match with Anderlecht last April. The injury forced him to miss out on the club's Europa League final victory over Ajax in Stockholm.

Ibrahimovic starred with United last season, scoring 28 times in all competitions, including 17 goals in the Premier League.

Phil Jones, who picked up a groin injury on England duty, is also expected to be available.

United sits in second place in the Premier League, eight points adrift of Manchester City.