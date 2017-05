Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen has undergone surgery after suffering a thigh injury in Game 4 of the Western Conference final against the Anaheim Ducks and will miss the rest of the playoffs, according to multiple reports.

The Preds and Ducks are tied 2-2 in the best-of-seven series heading back to Anaheim for Game 5 on Saturday.

Johansen has three goals and 13 points in 14 games this postseason.

More to come.