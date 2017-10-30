The Nashville Predators are weighing their options with struggling goaltender Juuse Saros.

“I think you get through the month of October and you assess everything and see where you’re at. We’re actually going to sit down and have some meetings. … I think all goaltenders probably benefit more from playing than not playing,” head coach Peter Laviolette told Adam Vingan of the Tennessean.

So far this season, Saros has a 4.36 GAA and a save percentage of .817 in three games including a six-goal showing Saturday night against the New York Islanders. He is waiver exempt, meaning he could be sent down to the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals without being exposed to other teams.

Forward Filip Forsberg said the blame is on the rest of the team.

“It’s all our fault. (Saros) can’t do anything about it,” he said following their loss Saturday.

Luckily for the Preds, starter Pekka Rinne has been solid so far this season with a 1.14 GAA and a .963 save percentage.

“It’s a difficult role sometimes, especially when somebody’s on a roll like Pekka. There’s a lot of confidence in the room in Juuse. We’ve got to do a better job playing in front of him,” Laviolette said.

The Predators (5-4-2) will begin a four-game road trip Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks (5-5-0).