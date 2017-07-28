Report: Price placed on DL with elbow issue

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price will be placed on the disabled list due to an elbow issue, according to New York Post baseball columnist Joel Sherman.

Price has been dealing with elbow discomfort for the most part of the season.

Hear David Price is indeed going on the DL #Redsox with elbow issue. #Redsox @Dan_Shaughnessy mentioned possibility 1st. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 28, 2017

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Price had an MRI done on his pitching elbow on Thursday.

David Price had an MRI on his pitching elbow Thursday. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 28, 2017

Boston Globe sports columbnist Dan Shughnessy reported early Friday that Price's elbow was barking again.

Hearing now that David Price's elbow barking again. Would Sox DL him before tonight's start? Plot thickens. — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) July 28, 2017

Price started the year on the disabled list dealing with elbow issues and didn't make his first start until May 29.

The 31-year-old is 5-3 in11 starts with a 3.82 ERA in 66 innings pitched this season.

Price has gone six innings or longer in seven of his starts.