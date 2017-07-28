1h ago
Report: Price placed on DL with elbow issue
TSN.ca Staff
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price will be placed on the disabled list due to an elbow issue, according to New York Post baseball columnist Joel Sherman.
Price has been dealing with elbow discomfort for the most part of the season.
According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Price had an MRI done on his pitching elbow on Thursday.
Boston Globe sports columbnist Dan Shughnessy reported early Friday that Price's elbow was barking again.
Price started the year on the disabled list dealing with elbow issues and didn't make his first start until May 29.
The 31-year-old is 5-3 in11 starts with a 3.82 ERA in 66 innings pitched this season.
Price has gone six innings or longer in seven of his starts.