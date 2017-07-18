Barcelona's formidable attacking trio could be down a member in the near future.

Marcelo Bechler of the Spanish outlet Esporte Interativo reports that Paris Saint-Germain has agreed to personal terms with Neymar and are willing to meet the Brazilian's €222-million release clause.

Neymar aceita proposta do PSG. Clube francês pagará os 222 milhões de euros. Em instantes mais detalhes no @Esp_Interativo — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) July 18, 2017

Neymar, 25, joined the Spanish giants in 2013 from Brazilian side Santos. In 123 appearances over four seasons, Neymar has scored 68 times playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Reports from Sport emerged earlier this week that Neymar was growing unsettled at Camp Nou, behind Messi in the Barca pecking order. It's believed that the player's management wants Neymar outside of Messi's shadow.

This is not the first time there has been reported interested in Neymar, capped 77 times by his country. The player has been attached to Manchester United and a previous approach by the Ligue 1 runners-up in the past.

A move to PSG this summer by Neymar's former club teammate and close friend Dani Alves could have influenced his decision.