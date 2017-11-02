As if losing the World Series in Game 7 wasn't enough, Yasiel Puig was reportedly the victim of a break-in at his home on Wednesday night.

According to TMZ Sports, a burglar entered Puig's Los Angeles home on Wednesday night, setting off an alarm. The burglar grabbed jewelry and ran from the premises. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

Puig, who promised the series would reach Game 7 with the Dodgers down 3-2, was 0-for-3 in Wednesday's loss to the Houston Astros. He hit .148 in the series with two home runs.

The 26-year-old had roughly $500,000 in jewelry stolen from him during a break-in in March, according to TMZ.