The Paige VanZant-Jessica Eye flyweight fight has been pulled from October 7's UFC 216.

MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani reports that VanZant has picked up an injury in training and the cancellation of the bout will be made formal in the coming days.

VanZant (7-3, 4-2 in UFC), 23, has not fought since a December loss by submission to Michelle Waterson. Eye (11-6-1, 1-5-1 in UFC) has been out of action even longer, having not fought since a split-decision loss to Bethe Correia at UFC 203 in September 2016. Eye, 31, was scheduled to meet Aspen Ladd at UFC 213 this past July, but the fight was pulled when Ladd fell sick.

The card, originating from Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena, is headlined by Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title with Demetrious Johnson's rescheduled flyweight title defence against Ray Borg slotting in at co-main.