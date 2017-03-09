After numerous reports regarding the Chicago Bears interest in free agent quarterback Mike Glennon, it appears that the two parties have finally come to terms.

Adam Schefter of ESPN says that Glennon will sign with the Bears and that the deal is expected to be a three-year deal worth 45 million in total, with 19 million being guaranteed.

When Mike Glennon signs with Bears, as expected, it will be a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $19 million guaranteed, per sources — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Glennon, who was drafted third overall by the Tampa Buccaneers in the 2013 draft, became the team's starter during his rookie campaign appearing and starting in 13 games that season. Glennon was demoted to being a backup for the remainder of his tenure with the Bucs.

Glennon, 27, who has thrown for 30 touchdowns in career versus 15 interceptions, was highly sought after this off-season give the lack of appealing free agent pivots available.

Earlier this off-season it was reported that Glennon turned down an offer from Tampa Bay that would have made him become the highest paid backup in the NFL.