With a spot in the AFC Divisional Round on the line, it will likely be rookie Connor Cook vs Brock Osweiler in the early wild card game Saturday.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Oakland Raiders are expected to start rookie QB Cook against the Houston Texans, with backup Matt McGloin not expected to be ready for the game.

McGloin came in to replace starter Derek Carr after Carr broke his leg in the Raiders' Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, and started in Week 17 against the Broncos before getting pulled with a shoulder injury.

In Cook's first appearance in the NFL, the fourth round pick went 14/21 for 150 yards and one touchdown to one interception.