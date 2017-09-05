According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, kicker Sebastian Janikowski of the Oakland Raiders has “resolved contractual differences” with the team. Schefter previously reported that the Raiders had asked their kicker to rework his current contract but Janikowski had declined - until now.

Raiders and Sebastian Janikowski resolved contractual differences, per sources. The longest tenured Raider in history remains in Oakland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2017

A staple of the Oakland Raiders roster, Janikowski has spent all 17 seasons of his career with the team.

The 39-year-old was set to make $4 million this season, which is the final year of his contract.

Janikowski made 29 of 35 field goals last season and converted 37 of 39 PATs. He was 3-for-8 on kicks over 50 yards with a long of 56. He sits second among active players in points scored, behind Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinateri.

Schefter notes that Janikowski's status for Sunday's opener against the Tennessee Titans is in jeopardy due to a back injury. He missed the Raiders' last two preseason games.

Recently cut kickers Mike Nugent, Josh Lambo and Marshall Koehn worked out for Oakland on Monday, according to ESPN.