Sebastian Janikowski, a staple of the Oakland Raiders roster for the past 17 seasons, may be spending his final day with the team.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders have asked the kicker to rework his current contract but Janikowski has declined to this point.

The 39-year-old is set to make $4 million in the final year of his contract and 1/17 of his contract will become guaranteed on Tuesday at 4pm et. His entire contract will become guaranteed if he's on the roster Sunday.

Janikowski made 29 of 35 field goals last season and converted 37 of 39 PATs. He was 3-for-8 on kicks over 50 yards with a long of 56. He sits second among active players in points scored, behind Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinateri.

As Schefter notes, Janikowski missed the Raiders past two preseason games and his status for Sunday's opener against the Tennessee Titans is in jeopardy due to a back injury.

Recently cut kickers Mike Nugent, Josh Lambo and Marshall Koehn worked out for Oakland on Monday, according to ESPN.