Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch received a $12,000 fine for his hand gesture in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Lynch was caught on camera raising both of his middle fingers during the team's 26-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

It was unclear what Lynch's reasoning was or who the gesture was pointed at. The incident occurred while the 32-year-old was in the backfield prior to a second-and-nine snap.

Lynch made his return to the NFL stage on Sunday after sitting out the entire 2016 season. He rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries and added 16-yard reception.

Lynch racked up $175,000 in fines during his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks for failing to speak to the media.