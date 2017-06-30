The Oakland Raiders continue to lock up their young talent that helped transform the perennially struggling club into a winner recently, signing offensive guard Gabe Jackson to a five-year deal, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson report the Raiders and Jackson have agreed to a five-year extension that would pay the 2014 third-rounder $56 million, with $26 million guaranteed.

The deal comes shortly after the team locked up quarterback Derek Carr, who the team selected one round before Jackson in the 2014 draft. ESPN reports the team’s first-rounder from that franchise altering draft, pass rusher Khalil Mack, will have to wait until next off-season to get his new deal. Mack, by virtue of his fifth-round option, is under contract for two more seasons for the Raiders.

Jackson started his career at left guard for the Raiders before moving to right guard last season after the team signed Keleche Osemele to man left guard last off-season. Jackson was a Pro Bowl alternate alongside Pro Bowlers Osemele, centre Rodney Hudson, and left tackle Donald Penn on the Raiders’ offensive line.