Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre will be placed on the 10-day disabled list, according to a report from FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.

Utilityman Jurickson Profar is expected to take Beltre’s spot on the 25-man roster, according to Heyman.

The 38-year-old Beltre was injured in the Rangers’ 10-8 win over the New York Mets Tuesday running over first base.

Beltre, who has missed the first two months of the season already with a calf injury, is batting .385 with one home run and six RBIs in just 26 at-bats this season.

Profar, who at one point was a top prospect, has played in 15 games for the Rangers this season, batting .135 with three RBIs.