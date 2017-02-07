1h ago
Report: Rangers, Napoli close to signing deal
TSN.ca Staff
According to MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan, the Texas Rangers and free-agent first baseman Mike Napoli are making progress on a one-year deal.
The club has not confirmed the news.
In 2016, Napoli hit .239 with 34 home runs, 101 RBI and a .465 slugging percentage. He helped the Cleveland Indians reach game seven of the World Series before falling to the Chicago Cubs.
The 35-year old slugger had two stints with the Rangers, from 2011-12 and also 2015.