According to MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan, the Texas Rangers and free-agent first baseman Mike Napoli are making progress on a one-year deal.

The club has not confirmed the news.

Rangers working hard on Napoli.... progress being made... deal could be close but saying it is done is premature — TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) February 7, 2017

All signs pointing to a Mike Napoli-#Rangers reunion. Two sources say one-year deal is done. Two others say talks still ongoing but close. — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilson_FWST) February 7, 2017

Hearing much of the same....all signs point to getting it done as early as today https://t.co/hqzHoFRVzy — TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) February 7, 2017

In 2016, Napoli hit .239 with 34 home runs, 101 RBI and a .465 slugging percentage. He helped the Cleveland Indians reach game seven of the World Series before falling to the Chicago Cubs.

The 35-year old slugger had two stints with the Rangers, from 2011-12 and also 2015.