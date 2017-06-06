The Texas Rangers and former closer Sam Dyson appear to be on the brink of splitting up.

According to Jamey Newberg of The Newberg Report, general manager Jon Daniel was on Texas radio Monday and said that he would likely move the 29-year-old in the next couple days as he's narrowed the contending trade partners down to two or three teams.

JD just said on @BenandSkin Show that he's received # of offers for Dyson, narrowed them down to 2 or 3, hope to close deal next day or two. — Jamey Newberg (@NewbergReport) June 5, 2017

The Rangers designated the struggling Dyson for assignment on Friday after posting a 1-6 record with a 10.80 ERA and six home runs allowed over 16.2 innings. He's only struck out seven batters this season as well.

Dyson lost his closer's role in April after struggling and missing time on the disabled list due to a right hand injury.

The sharp downfall is surprising given that he put up great numbers in 2016, grabbing 38 saves with a 2.43 ERA over 70.1 innings for the AL-west winning Rangers. Dyson had a solid campaign in 2015 - his first year with the Rangers - but gave up a critical home run to Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista in Game 5 of the American League Division Series, costing them the series.

The Tampa native signed a one-year, $3.52 million contract with Texas in the off-season.

The Rangers hold a 26-31 record and sit second last in the AL-west.