The Texas Rangers are ready to part ways with struggling reliever Sam Dyson as Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports is reporting they will designate their former closer for assignment.

Sources: Struggling reliever Sam Dyson will be designated for assignment by #Rangers. Jose Leclerc will come off DL to take Dyson’s place. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 2, 2017

The 29-year-old, who saved 38 games for the Rangers in 2016, has been terrible this season posting a 1-6 record with a 10.80 ERA in 16.2 innings. He has struck out only seven hitters while walking three and has a 2.58 WHIP.

According to the report, the Rangers will try to trade Dyson and more than one club has already shown interest in acquiring the Tampa native.

Sources add: #Rangers expect to trade Dyson. Informed other clubs today of plan to move him. More than one showed interest. Dyson owed $2M+. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 2, 2017

Dyson is in his third season with the Rangers after they picked him up in a 2015 trade with the Miami Marlins.