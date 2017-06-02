2h ago
Report: Rangers to designate P Dyson
TSN.ca Staff
The Texas Rangers are ready to part ways with struggling reliever Sam Dyson as Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports is reporting they will designate their former closer for assignment.
The 29-year-old, who saved 38 games for the Rangers in 2016, has been terrible this season posting a 1-6 record with a 10.80 ERA in 16.2 innings. He has struck out only seven hitters while walking three and has a 2.58 WHIP.
According to the report, the Rangers will try to trade Dyson and more than one club has already shown interest in acquiring the Tampa native.
Dyson is in his third season with the Rangers after they picked him up in a 2015 trade with the Miami Marlins.