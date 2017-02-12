The Toronto Raptors are keeping an eye Denver Nuggets small forward Danilo Gallinari, ESPN's Marc Stein reports.

Gallinari, 28, is averaging 17.2 point per game and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

He is currently dealing with a groin injury and hasn't played since Feb. 1. He's already been ruled out of the team's Monday matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

According to Stein, the Italian is expected to opt out of his contract after this season and is a prime target to watch ahead of the trade deadline. He's currently slated to make $16.1 million next season in the final year of his contract.

Stein reports the Los Angeles Clippers are also monitoring Gallinari's availability.

Gallinari averaged a career-high 19.5 points per game in 53 contests with the Nuggets last season.