Toronto general manager Jeff Weltman has agreed to a deal to become the Orlando Magic's President of Basketball Operations, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. A

Toronto GM Jeff Weltman has agreed to a deal to become the Orlando Magic's President of Basketball Operations, sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) May 22, 2017

Weltman's tenure as general manager of the Raptors was a short one, with the 2016-17 season serving as his debut and lone campaign. The Toronto Raptors finished the regular season with a record of 51-31, and reached the second round of the playoffs where they were defeated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games.

More to come.