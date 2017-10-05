Norman Powell's long-term future is committed to the Toronto Raptors.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the guard heading into his third National Basketball Association season has signed a four-year extension with the club worth $42 million.

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell has agreed to a four-year, $42 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 5, 2017

A native of San Diego, Powell was taken in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft out of UCLA by the Milwaukee Bucks before being flipped to the Raptors in a draft night deal involving Greivis Vasquez.

Powell appeared in 76 games for the Raptors last season, starting 18 of them, averaging 8.4 points, 1.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds on .449 shooting over 18.0 minutes a night.

He started five of the Raptors' nine playoff games with an increased workload of 25.2 minutes a night, averaging 11.7 points, 1.6 assists and 3.1 boards.