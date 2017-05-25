According to sources of the Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Toronto Raptors will receive a second-round pick as compensation from the Orlando Magic for firing general manager Jeff Weltman.

Weltman was named president of the Magic earlier this week and according to Wojnarowski, the Magic will hand over the lower selection of their two 2018 second-round selection.

Weltman's tenure as general manager of the Raptors was a short one, with the 2016-17 season serving as his debut and lone campaign. Upon joining the club in 2013, he served as its executive vice-president of basketball operations. Weltman was named the general manager after Masai Ujiri was promoted to team president ahead of last season. Weltman has also held executive positions with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

Toronto finished with a record of 51-31 under Weltman, reaching the second round of the playoffs where they were defeated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games.

The Magic finished 29-53 in 2016-17 and failed to qualify for the post-season for the fifth consecutive season.