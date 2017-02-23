PJ Tucker appears to be headed for a second stint with the Toronto Raptors.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical, the Raptors acquired Tucker prior to Thursday's trade deadline.

He reports the Raptors will send Jared Sullinger along with two future second-round picks (2017 and 2018).

The 31-year-old Tucker is currently shooting .338 from beyond the arc and should provide an outside shot for the team after the departure of Terrence Ross.

In 57 games this season, Tucker has averaged seven points and six rebounds per contest.

Taken in the second round out of Texas in 2006, Tucker appeared in only 17 games for the Raptors in his rookie year before being waived in March 2007.

After five years in Europe, Tucker came back to the NBA with the Suns where he's been since.

Tucker is on an expiring $5.4 million contract.

Sullinger has been limited to just 11 games with the Raptors this season due to injury. He has averaged 3.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 10.7 minutes per game.