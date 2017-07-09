Mere hours after reportedly being acquired by the Toronto Raptors in a trade that saw Toronto send DeMarre Carroll to the Brooklyn Nets, comes news that the Raptors plan to waive Justin Hamilton according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg points out that instead of paying Hamilton's $3 million salary for the upcoming season, Toronto will instead be required to shell out $1 million annually after using the stretch provision to waive the centre. Lewenberg also notes that with 13 players currently on their roster, the Raptors are roughly $2.5 million under the luxury tax.

Hamilton, 27, was selected in the second round of the 2012 draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He never played a game for the 76ers, instead splitting his three seasons in the league — he did not play during the 2015-16 season — with the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to the Nets. He holds career averages of 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds.