The Toronto Raptors are continuing to work towards deals with point guard Kyle Lowry and power forward Serge Ibaka and are also looking to move small forward DeMarre Carroll, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg adds that they continue to shop Lithuanian centre Jonas Valanciunas in an attempt to get rid of some salary.

Raptors continue to progress towards deals with Lowry and Ibaka, per Woj, but neither is imminent. Raps are still considering going "young" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 1, 2017

Woj notes Raptors are trying to find a taker for DeMarre Carroll. I can add, they continue to shop Valanciunas in attempt to unload salary — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 1, 2017

Lewenberg says the Raptors preference is to bring everybody back, including PJ Tucker, and go for it in the Eastern Conference, but not if means if it means breaking bank over a long period of time to do so.

Lewenberg adds Toronto are prepared to change their course if they have to, which could mean going young.

Raptors preference is to retain their guys & continue to go for it in the East, but not at any cost/term, which is what's holding things up — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 1, 2017

Raps keep things airtight. Most of their recent FAs have broken their own deals (Lowry in 2014/Joseph/Scola/Biz/Sullinger). May happen again — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 2, 2017

Last season, Lowry averaged 22.4 points per game while shooting .464 from the field, both career-highs.

Lowry is coming off a four-year, $48 million deal he signed in the summer of 2014, but he officially declined his player option for the 2017-18 season in May, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Ibaka was a key part of the Toronto’s defence last season when they acquired him in a Feb. 14 trade with the Orlando Magic for forward Terrence Ross and a first-round pick.