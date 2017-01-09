1h ago
Report: Rasmus has deal with Rays
TSN.ca Staff
Colby Rasmus is heading back to the AL East, with FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reporting the outfielder has a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Heyman said Rasmus would be a good fit for the Rays in left field and at designated hitter, and could also back up at centre field.
Rasmus spent last year with the Houston Astros, batting .206 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. The 30-year-old has a career .241 batting average with 156 home runs and 467 RBIs in eight seasons split between the Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, and Toronto Blue Jays.