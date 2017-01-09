Colby Rasmus is heading back to the AL East, with FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reporting the outfielder has a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

rasmus has a deal with rays. good fit, AL sources say. @Ken_Rosenthal said close — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 9, 2017

Heyman said Rasmus would be a good fit for the Rays in left field and at designated hitter, and could also back up at centre field.

rays emerging as possibility for colby rasmus. would be good fit for lf/dh (& backup at cf). good bounce-back candidate. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 9, 2017

Rasmus spent last year with the Houston Astros, batting .206 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. The 30-year-old has a career .241 batting average with 156 home runs and 467 RBIs in eight seasons split between the Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, and Toronto Blue Jays.