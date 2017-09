Report: Rautins agrees to deal with Raptors

Andy Rautins has agreed to a training camp deal with the Toronto Raptors, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The son of TSN NBA analyst Leo Rautins, Andy made an impression with his shooting in workouts, according to Wojnarowski.

He will compete for a spot on the Raptors roster.

