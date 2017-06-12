The Baltimore Ravens and free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin have agreed on a two-year contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ravens and WR Jeremy Maclin agree to a two-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 12, 2017

The 29-year-old visited Buffalo last week to talk with the Bills who also showed strong interest in the former Pro Bowler. Maclin and Bills running back LeSean McCoy played together as members of the Philadelphia Eagles for five seasons.

Maclin was a surprise cut by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month after just his second season with the team. Injuries stole four games from the 29-year-old, who finished with 44 receptions for 536 yards and two touchdowns.

Maclin is just one season removed from an 87 receptions, 1,088 yards, and eight touchdowns.

For his career, the 2009 first round pick has 474 receptions for 6,395 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Schefter adds that Baltimore could also still be in the mix for veteran free agent wide receiver Eric Decker, who is expected to be cut by the New York Jets soon.