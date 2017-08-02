The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly split on whether or not sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome support signing the free agent, while owner Steve Bisciotti is standing in their way.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh & GM Ozzie Newsome support signing Colin Kaepernick, but have met resistance from owner Steve Bisciotti per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 2, 2017

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters last week he's been in contact with Kaepernick, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport adding there was interest from the Ravens on the former San Francisco 49er.

"I've known Colin through my brother (former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh) for many years," Harbaugh said. "We talked and then got to know him very well when he scrimmaged here. He and I have been talking throughout the summer a number of times. We had some great conversations on the phone and it's really been a pleasure to talk to him and get to know him. I like history and politics too, and we've had some debates, and it's been fun. And he's a great guy. He's a guy right now that's being talked about. We'll just see what happens with that. Only speculation right now.

"He's a really good football player and like I said, I do believe he'll be playing in the National Football League this year."

Russini reports Bisciotti is not the first owner to stand in the way of a team signing Kaepernick, who has faced backlash for kneeling during the national anthem before games last season.

"We do want to win games, and I'm not sure he is going to help us do that," Bisciotti said Sunday, per ESPN, of signing Kaepernick. "We're monitoring Joe (Flacco, who is dealing with a back injury). We've talked to Joe about it. We're monitoring (backup Ryan) Mallett and keeping our door open. We've talked about (Robert Griffin III) and bringing him in for a workout."

Kaepernick worked out for the Seattle Seahawks earlier this off-season but wasn't signed by the team.

The 29-year-old led the 49ers to the Super Bowl during the 2012 season, a game they ultimately lost to Harbaugh's Ravens.

Kaepernick started 11 games for the 49ers last season, throwing 16 touchdowns to four interceptions. He completed 59.2 per cent of his passes for 2,241 yards and a passer rating of 90.7. He added 468 yards rushing and finished with a 1-10 record.