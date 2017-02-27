Baltimore Ravens safety and pending free agent Matt Elam was arrested on drug charges in Miami Saturday night, according to a report from ESPN.

Elam was give four charges in total, according to the report: cannabis possession, possession of cannabis with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and reckless driving.

Also according to the report, on of Elam’s passengers possessed a firearm he didn’t have a permit to carry.

Elam was picked 32nd-overall by the Ravens in 2013. The team declined to pick up his fifth-year option last year, making him a free agent come March 9.