The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria from the Miami Marlins in exchange for outfielder Braxton Lee and pitcher Ethan Clark according to a report by Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

The deal is pending the completion of physicals.

Deal is done: Hechavarria to Rays for two minor-leaguers, outfielder Braxton Lee and RHP Ethan Clark. — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) June 26, 2017

Hechavarria has appeared in 20 games this season and has one homer and six RBIs with a .277 average and .288 on base percentage.

The 28-year-old signed as an amateur free agent with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2010 and made his MLB debut with the franchise in 2012. He played 41 games with the Jays before being included in the massive trade that saw Emilio Bonifacio, John Buck, Mark Buehrle, Josh Johnson and Jose Reyes all head to Toronto.

The Cuban born player played five seasons with the Marlins prior to the trade.