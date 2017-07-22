Report: Rays acquire Romo from Dodgers for cash

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired relief pitcher Sergio Romo from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations according to Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal.

Trade: #Rays have acquired Sergio Romo from #Dodgers for cash considerations. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 23, 2017

Romo was designated for assignment on Thursday by the Dodgers.

The 34-year-old posted a 6.12 ERA in 30 appearances with Los Angeles this season.

Romo spent nine seasons with the San Francisco Giants, winning three World Series titles before joining the Dodgers as a free agent in 2017.

The right hander boasted a 2.58 career ERA with the Giants and made 84 saves.