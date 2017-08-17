The Tampa Bay Rays have been without centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier since June 8 due to a hip fracture.

The back-to-back Gold Glover is reportedly eyeing a return for this weekend's series against the Seattle Mariners, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Kiermaier served as the designated hitter in a rehab start at the Class-A level on Wednesday night, going 0-for-3 walk. Topkin reports he will play the field on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old Kiermaier was batting .258 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs on the season.

Tampa Bay (60-62) currently sits 2.5 games back of the Los Angeles Angels for the final wild-card spot.