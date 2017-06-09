Tampa Bay Rays centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier will miss at least two months with a fracture in his hip, according to Marc Topkin from the Tampa Bay Times.

BREAKING: #Rays Kiermaier to miss at least 2 months with fracture in hip. More soon on https://t.co/Vy8xnjpbqP — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 9, 2017

Kiermaier was injured in the Rays' 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox after sliding into first base on a ground out.

The 27-year-old Kiermaier was batting .258 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs on the season.

The injury puts at risk Kiermaier's streak of two consecutive Gold Glove awards at centre field.