The Tampa Bay Rays are ready to consider trading third baseman Evan Longoria according to Marc Tompkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Rays are said to be sellers this off-season, which could see them deal a few of their older stars. In addition to Longoria, starters Chris Archer and Jake Odorizzi, catcher Wilson Ramos and closer Alex Colome are all players the Rays are open to moving, reports Tompkin.

Longoria is owed up to $94 million through 2023.

With last year's 80-82 finish and the emergence of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox as powerhouses in the American League East again, competing next season could be difficult for the small-market Rays.