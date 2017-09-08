The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees will move their series originally scheduled to begin Monday in Tampa to Citi Field in New York, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has confirmed.

The move is due to the looming threat of Hurricane Irma, scheduled to make landfall in Florida this weekend.

The MLB also considered moving the series to Camden Yards in Baltimore, but elected not to because of hotel availability issues, reports Rosenthal.

Despite the game taking place in New York, the Rays will remain the home team. The series is scheduled to run until Wednesday.

This marks the second time in as many weeks that the MLB has moved a series to a neutral site due to extreme weather. From Aug. 29 to 31, the Houston Astros hosted the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The Yankees sit at 75-64, 3.5 games back of the division-leading Boston Red Sox, while the Rays remain on the edges of the Wild Card hunt at 70-71.