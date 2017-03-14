Running back Eddie Lacy has agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks. The deal is one-year for $5.55 million, with $3 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

For the #Seahawks and RB Eddie Lacy, it's: 1 year, $5.55M with $3M fully guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2017

Lacy, a college standout with Alabama, played only five games last season due to a foot injury but averaged 5.1 yards per carry. The 26-year-old will join a backfield in Seattle that was hampered by injuries last year. His size and running style is similar to that of former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who enjoyed great success in six seasons in Seattle.

Following the 2015 season, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Lacy had to return to the team in better shape. According to Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Lacy weighed at 267 pounds at one of his three workouts over the past week.

RB Eddie Lacy visited Sea (his new team), Minn and GB in the last wk. For one of the three teams Lacy weighed 267. Listed last year at 234. — Bob McGinn (@BobMcGinn) March 14, 2017

Lacy is looking to regain his form from a couple years ago, when he rushed for over 1,000 yards in both 2013 and 2014, scoring 20 touchdowns over those two seasons.