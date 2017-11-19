Washington running back Chris Thompson was taken off the field with an air cast over his leg Sunday. He has a fractured fibula and is out for the season, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

More bad news for the #Redskins after the loss: RB Chris Thompson has a fractured fibula and will need surgery. His season is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2017

Thompson, who had taken over as Washington's lead running back, had four carries for 17 yards and one catch for 16 yards and a touchdown at the time of his injury.

Prior to Sunday's game, the 27-year-old had 60 carries for 277 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and 38 receptions for 494 yards and three touchdowns.