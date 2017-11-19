2h ago
Report: RB Thompson done for season
TSN.ca Staff
Washington running back Chris Thompson was taken off the field with an air cast over his leg Sunday. He has a fractured fibula and is out for the season, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Thompson, who had taken over as Washington's lead running back, had four carries for 17 yards and one catch for 16 yards and a touchdown at the time of his injury.
Prior to Sunday's game, the 27-year-old had 60 carries for 277 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and 38 receptions for 494 yards and three touchdowns.