According to Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal, the Boston Red Sox have acquired utlity man Eduardo Nunez from the San Francisco Giants.

Source: Eduardo Nunez to #RedSox. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 26, 2017

Eduardo Nunez owed ~$1.5M for rest of season. #RedSox can still add reliever and stay comfortably under luxury-tax threshold. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 26, 2017

Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting that the Giants will receive two minor league pitchers from the Red Sox in the trade.

The #SFGiants receive two minor league pitchers from #Redsox for Nunez — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 26, 2017

Nunez has a .307 batting average with four home runs and 29 RBI in 75 games with the Giants this season.

The 30-year-old was traded last season to the Giants from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Adalberto Meija.

The utlity was signed as an amateur free agent by the New York Yankees in 2004 and spent four seasons with the club.

Nunez will become a free agent at the end of the 2017 season.