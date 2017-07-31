1h ago
Report: Red Sox acquire Reed from Mets
TSN.ca Staff
The Boston Red Sox have acquired New York Mets closer Addison Reed for three prospects pending a medical review according to multiple reports.
The three prospects going to the Mets are right-handers Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista and Stephen Nogosek as per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.
Reed has a 2.57 ERA and 19 saves in 48 games with the Mets this season.
The 28-year-old became the Mets closer after Jeurys Familia went on the 60-day disabled list in May with a arterial blood clot in his right shoulder.
The right-hander was drafted in the third round of the 2010 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox.