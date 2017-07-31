The Boston Red Sox have acquired New York Mets closer Addison Reed for three prospects pending a medical review according to multiple reports.

The Mets are getting three minor-leaguers from Boston in return for Addison Reed. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 31, 2017

Source confirms: Addison Reed to #RedSox for three prospects, pending medical review. On it: @JoelSherman1, @TBrownYahoo. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017

The three prospects going to the Mets are right-handers Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista and Stephen Nogosek as per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

It's Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista, and Stephen Nogosek to the Mets in the agreement for Addison Reed. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 31, 2017

Reed has a 2.57 ERA and 19 saves in 48 games with the Mets this season.

The 28-year-old became the Mets closer after Jeurys Familia went on the 60-day disabled list in May with a arterial blood clot in his right shoulder.

The right-hander was drafted in the third round of the 2010 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox.