The Boston Red Sox have showed interest in Cleveland Indians free agent first baseman Carlos Santana according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Red Sox brass reportedly met with Santana's lead agent Alan Miro Thursday and continue to show interest in the first baseman.

Heyman reports that as many as 10 teams have shown interest in the 31-year-old.

Santana will no doubt be a cheaper option than fellow free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer, who the Red Sox have also been connected to. Giancarlo Stanton is another name linked to the Red Sox, but TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips reports that Stanton perfers to play on the West Coast and could veto any deal sending him to Boston.

Last season, Santana slashed .259/.363/.455 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI while finishing a Gold Glove nomination. He has has an on-base percentage of at least .350 in all eight of his seasons in the major leagues.

The Seattle Mariners acquired first baseman Ryon Healy from the Oakland Athletics Wednesday night, seemingly removing them from the Santana sweepstakes.