The Boston Red Sox appear to have found their new bench boss as Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports is reporting that they have offered the job to Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora.

red sox offer offer manager job to alex cora; assuming contract is finalized, will be announced after houston's done https://t.co/xJauQjHvJi — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 21, 2017

Cora cannot be named to the job until the Astros’ season has been completed; they are currently heading into Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

The 42-year-old was named bench coach of the Astros in November of 2016 after a 14-year MLB career that saw him appear for The Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals and Red Sox, with whom he captured the 2007 World Series title.

The Red Sox dismissed manager John Farrell at the conclusion of the season, after they were eliminated by the Astros in the ALDS.