It appears the Boston Red Sox have caught a break.

After speculation grew that Tommy John surgery could be in store for starting pitcher David Price, it was revealed on Friday that Price does not need to go under the knife and will miss only 7-10 days, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Breaking: No surgery for #RedSox LHP David Price. Rest and medication. Farrell calls it best case scenario. 7-10 days off for him. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 3, 2017

Price will be back at #RedSox camp tomorrow to continue treatments. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 3, 2017

The 31-year-old met with renowned sports surgeon Dr. James Andrews after dealing with discomfort in his forearm and elbow this spring training. Price had an inconclusive MRI on Wednesday after feeling pain following a simulated game on Tuesday.

Price is entering year two of a seven-year, $217 million contract this season. The lefty posted a 17-9 record with a 3.99 ERA and 228 strikeouts over 230 innings pitched in 2016. Price lost his one and only playoff start to the Cleveland Indians who swept the BoSox in the American League Division Series.