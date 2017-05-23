John Farrell's hold on the Boston Red Sox managerial position appears to be tenuous right now, reports FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

With the team sitting at 22-21, 4.5 games behind the division-leading New York Yankees, in a season where the club was widely expected to run away with the American League East, certain players are questioning Farrell's game management and his willingness to back his players to the media.

Rosenthal cites the incident between reliever Matt Barnes and Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado as an example of team discord, as well as a recent verbal battle with pitcher Drew Pomeranz.

Two days after a Manny Machado slide clipped veteran Dustin Pedroia at second base, Barnes threw a ball behind Machado's head during an eighth-inning at-bat in a blowout on April 23. Immediately, Pedroia let Machado know that the pitch did not come from his orders and attempted to apologize. After the game, Pedroia said his team "mishandled the situation" without attributing blame to any one party. Barnes was suspended for four games for the pitch.

This past Saturday, Farrell got into a heated argument on the Red Sox bench with Pomeranz in full view of cameras after lifting his starter following only four innings of work.

Rosenthal also notes that even in the World Series-winning season of 2013, Farrell's first as Red Sox manager after two seasons as Toronto Blue Jays bench boss, Farrell likewise didn't enjoy the support of all corners of the clubhouse.

With David Price on the shelf for an extended period of time, inconsistency in the rotation and the retired David Ortiz's offensive output not being replaced, Boston's on-field troubles certainly extend further than simple management issues. Still, general manager Dave Dombrowski will be watching an upcoming six-game homestand in which the team hosts the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners closely and could decide a change needs to be made going forward.